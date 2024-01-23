Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Purchases New Holdings in Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Johnson Controls International plc (NYSE:JCI – Free Report) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 460,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $24,512,000. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned about 0.07% of Johnson Controls International at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ballentine Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.6% during the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 9,173 shares of the company’s stock valued at $625,000 after acquiring an additional 148 shares during the last quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 11.3% during the second quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 1,560 shares of the company’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Advisory Resource Group increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 1.7% during the first quarter. Advisory Resource Group now owns 9,910 shares of the company’s stock valued at $597,000 after acquiring an additional 162 shares during the last quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 0.8% during the second quarter. Uncommon Cents Investing LLC now owns 21,564 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,469,000 after acquiring an additional 165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of Johnson Controls International by 4.4% during the second quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 4,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $249,000 after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the last quarter. 88.64% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, CEO George Oliver sold 103,332 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.30, for a total value of $5,404,263.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 980,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $51,275,076.90. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders sold a total of 103,706 shares of company stock valued at $5,424,936 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.71% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on JCI. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Johnson Controls International from a “conviction-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 2nd. TheStreet raised Johnson Controls International from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 26th. StockNews.com lowered Johnson Controls International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 16th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered Johnson Controls International from a “sector perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, January 12th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Johnson Controls International from $62.00 to $63.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $64.09.

Johnson Controls International stock traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $55.16. 1,053,549 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,514,298. Johnson Controls International plc has a 52-week low of $47.90 and a 52-week high of $70.43. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $54.79 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.97. The company has a market cap of $37.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.45, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.24.

Johnson Controls International (NYSE:JCI – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, December 12th. The company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.09 by ($0.04). Johnson Controls International had a return on equity of 13.85% and a net margin of 6.90%. The business had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.40 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. Johnson Controls International’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Johnson Controls International plc will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 18th were paid a dividend of $0.37 per share. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 15th. Johnson Controls International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.02%.

Johnson Controls International plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in engineering, manufacturing, commissioning, and retrofitting building products and systems in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates in four segments: Building Solutions North America, Building Solutions EMEA/LA, Building Solutions Asia Pacific, and Global Products.

