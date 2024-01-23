Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Targa Resources Corp. (NYSE:TRGP – Free Report) by 12.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 151,840 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after buying an additional 17,269 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Targa Resources worth $13,016,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC bought a new position in Targa Resources in the 1st quarter valued at $250,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 14,741 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,112,000 after buying an additional 737 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. grew its position in shares of Targa Resources by 11.6% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 186,471 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $14,072,000 after buying an additional 19,372 shares in the last quarter. Brighton Jones LLC bought a new stake in Targa Resources during the first quarter valued at about $249,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd boosted its position in Targa Resources by 91.8% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,429 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 684 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.21% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on the company. Truist Financial raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, November 6th. Barclays raised their price objective on Targa Resources from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. StockNews.com started coverage on Targa Resources in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Targa Resources in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $101.00 price target on the stock. Finally, UBS Group reduced their price objective on Targa Resources from $109.00 to $108.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Targa Resources has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,837,500.63. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, insider Robert Muraro sold 10,000 shares of Targa Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.03, for a total transaction of $900,300.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 187,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,837,500.63. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CAO Julie H. Boushka sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $90.00, for a total value of $180,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 58,066 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,225,940. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,000 shares of company stock worth $1,335,330. 1.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:TRGP traded down $0.65 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $83.16. The stock had a trading volume of 218,754 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,473,750. The stock has a market cap of $18.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.94 and a beta of 2.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a current ratio of 0.80. Targa Resources Corp. has a twelve month low of $64.85 and a twelve month high of $91.43. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $85.98 and its 200 day simple moving average is $84.58.

Targa Resources (NYSE:TRGP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The pipeline company reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by ($0.20). Targa Resources had a net margin of 5.33% and a return on equity of 19.08%. The firm had revenue of $3.90 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Targa Resources Corp. will post 5.01 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.41%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 30th. Targa Resources’s payout ratio is currently 52.36%.

Targa Resources Corp., together with its subsidiary, Targa Resources Partners LP, owns, operates, acquires, and develops a portfolio of complementary domestic midstream infrastructure assets in North America. The company operates in two segments, Gathering and Processing, and Logistics and Transportation.

