Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 1,125 Shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. cut its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Free Report) by 3.5% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 31,351 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,125 shares during the quarter. Bahl & Gaynor Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $4,738,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JKHY. West Coast Financial LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.7% during the third quarter. West Coast Financial LLC now owns 41,717 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $6,305,000 after purchasing an additional 1,087 shares in the last quarter. Advisor OS LLC boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 5.4% during the third quarter. Advisor OS LLC now owns 6,279 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $949,000 after purchasing an additional 319 shares in the last quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 19.2% during the third quarter. Tokio Marine Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 1,879 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $284,000 after purchasing an additional 303 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 0.8% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 469,393 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $70,944,000 after purchasing an additional 3,610 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates during the third quarter worth $856,000. 92.53% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Jack Henry & Associates alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Thursday, January 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $177.00 price objective on the stock. Bank of America upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $167.00 to $186.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $165.00 to $140.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, December 29th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Jack Henry & Associates from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $169.54.

Insider Activity at Jack Henry & Associates

In related news, SVP Stacey E. Zengel sold 326 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.10, for a total transaction of $53,822.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 5,410 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $893,191. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.58% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Jack Henry & Associates Stock Performance

NASDAQ:JKHY traded down $0.45 on Tuesday, reaching $168.36. 75,659 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 381,560. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.20 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm has a market cap of $12.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.10, a P/E/G ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.66. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.57 and a 52 week high of $184.18. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $158.14.

Jack Henry & Associates (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The technology company reported $1.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $571.40 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.69 million. Jack Henry & Associates had a net margin of 17.07% and a return on equity of 22.91%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 5.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Jack Henry & Associates Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 22nd. Investors of record on Friday, December 1st were paid a dividend of $0.52 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.24%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.02%.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Free Report)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc, a financial technology company that connects people and financial institutions through technology solutions and payment processing services that reduce the barriers to financial health. It operates through four segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Jack Henry & Associates Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jack Henry & Associates and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.