Bahl & Gaynor Inc. Sells 7,265 Shares of Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX)

Bahl & Gaynor Inc. lessened its stake in Quest Diagnostics Incorporated (NYSE:DGX – Free Report) by 3.8% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 183,482 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 7,265 shares during the period. Bahl & Gaynor Inc. owned 0.16% of Quest Diagnostics worth $22,359,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 4.8% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,014,030 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,917,961,000 after buying an additional 636,301 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,233,625 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $454,518,000 after buying an additional 97,425 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,422,912 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $339,688,000 after buying an additional 72,447 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,514,577 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $207,286,000 after purchasing an additional 8,406 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its stake in Quest Diagnostics by 0.3% in the 2nd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,462,970 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $205,635,000 after purchasing an additional 4,746 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 87.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on DGX. Citigroup upped their target price on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $130.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, December 11th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Quest Diagnostics from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Quest Diagnostics from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $146.00.

Quest Diagnostics Stock Performance

NYSE:DGX traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.72. The stock had a trading volume of 209,960 shares, compared to its average volume of 945,967. Quest Diagnostics Incorporated has a twelve month low of $119.59 and a twelve month high of $150.57. The stock has a market cap of $14.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.91. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $136.45 and its 200 day simple moving average is $132.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.12.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The medical research company reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.27 billion. Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 8.21% and a return on equity of 15.80%. The business’s revenue was down 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.36 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Quest Diagnostics Incorporated will post 8.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Quest Diagnostics Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 17th will be issued a $0.71 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 16th. This represents a $2.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.19%. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 42.64%.

About Quest Diagnostics

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing, information, and services in the United States and internationally. The company develops and delivers diagnostic information services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, anatomic pathology testing, and other diagnostic information services.

