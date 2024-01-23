Baidu (NASDAQ:BIDU) Sees Large Volume Increase

Shares of Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU – Get Free Report) saw unusually-strong trading volume on Tuesday . Approximately 2,540,459 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 27% from the previous session’s volume of 3,477,524 shares.The stock last traded at $106.84 and had previously closed at $99.72.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet cut shares of Baidu from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Barclays reduced their target price on shares of Baidu from $183.00 to $138.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. Nomura Instinet raised shares of Baidu from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $145.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein increased their price objective on shares of Baidu from $160.00 to $168.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, September 25th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Baidu from $181.00 to $174.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. Seventeen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat, Baidu currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $177.00.

The firm has a market capitalization of $35.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.22 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 2.82 and a quick ratio of 2.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $113.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $125.75.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Polar Capital Holdings Plc grew its stake in Baidu by 24.0% in the second quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 714,283 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $97,792,000 after purchasing an additional 138,061 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu by 4.3% in the third quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 217,107 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $29,168,000 after purchasing an additional 8,890 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. grew its stake in Baidu by 36.8% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 324,302 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $44,398,000 after purchasing an additional 87,215 shares during the last quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC grew its stake in Baidu by 148.0% in the second quarter. Intellectus Partners LLC now owns 8,462 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,159,000 after purchasing an additional 5,050 shares during the last quarter. Finally, XY Capital Ltd grew its stake in shares of Baidu by 1,006.3% during the third quarter. XY Capital Ltd now owns 46,267 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $6,216,000 after acquiring an additional 42,085 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.22% of the company’s stock.

Baidu, Inc offers internet search services in China. It operates through Baidu Core and iQIYI segments. The company offers Baidu App to access search, feed, and other services using mobile devices; Baidu Search to access its search and other services; Baidu Feed that provides users with personalized timeline based on their demographics and interests; Baidu Health that helps users to find the doctor and hospital for healthcare needs; and Haokan, a short video app.

