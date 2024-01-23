Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY) Receives $15.86 Average Price Target from Brokerages

Bally’s Co. (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) has earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the seven analysts that are currently covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $15.38.
Several equities research analysts recently commented on BALY shares. Barclays cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $12.00 to $10.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Macquarie downgraded shares of Bally’s from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $15.00 to $12.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Stifel Nicolaus cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Wells Fargo & Company reiterated an “underweight” rating and set a $10.00 target price on shares of Bally’s in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Finally, Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Bally’s from $16.00 to $13.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd.
Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BALY. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new stake in shares of Bally’s in the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. UBS Group AG grew its position in Bally’s by 179.6% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 3,709 shares during the period. Close Asset Management Ltd grew its position in Bally’s by 47.1% in the 3rd quarter. Close Asset Management Ltd now owns 3,006 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Bally’s by 240.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 7,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $115,000 after purchasing an additional 5,261 shares during the period. Finally, Garde Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in Bally’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $124,000. Institutional investors own 63.61% of the company’s stock.
BALY opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $12.40 and its 200-day moving average is $13.06. Bally’s has a 1-year low of $7.28 and a 1-year high of $21.33. The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.82. The company has a market cap of $500.00 million, a P/E ratio of -1.51 and a beta of 2.08.
Bally’s (NYSE:BALY – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The company reported ($1.15) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.12) by ($1.03). Bally’s had a negative net margin of 16.43% and a negative return on equity of 14.89%. The company had revenue of $632.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $634.49 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.01 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts predict that Bally’s will post -2.71 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Bally's Corporation, a gaming, hospitality, and entertainment company, engages in casinos and resorts, and online gaming businesses in the United States. The company operates through three segments: Casinos & Resorts, North America Interactive, and International Interactive. It offers physical and interactive entertainment and gaming experiences, including traditional casino offerings, iCasino, online bingo games, sportsbook, daily fantasy sports, and free-to-play games.
