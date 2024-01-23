Bank of America Lowers Cummins (NYSE:CMI) to Underperform

Bank of America lowered shares of Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Free Report) from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm currently has $225.00 target price on the stock, down from their previous target price of $243.00.

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Cummins in a research report on Monday, January 8th. They issued an overweight rating and a $278.00 price objective on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Cummins from $255.00 to $245.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Cummins from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Saturday, December 16th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cummins has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $260.38.

Cummins Price Performance

Shares of NYSE CMI opened at $233.86 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $233.71 and its 200 day moving average price is $234.42. The firm has a market cap of $33.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.16 and a beta of 1.03. Cummins has a 52 week low of $203.18 and a 52 week high of $265.28. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42.

Cummins (NYSE:CMI – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $4.73 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.63 by $0.10. Cummins had a return on equity of 26.12% and a net margin of 8.40%. The business had revenue of $8.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.14 billion. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cummins will post 19.92 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Avion Wealth raised its holdings in shares of Cummins by 1,571.4% during the 2nd quarter. Avion Wealth now owns 117 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares during the period. Steward Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Cummins during the 2nd quarter worth $27,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Global Wealth Strategies & Associates acquired a new stake in shares of Cummins during the 3rd quarter worth about $29,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 81.81% of the company’s stock.

Cummins Company Profile

Cummins Inc designs, manufactures, distributes, and services diesel and natural gas engines, electric and hybrid powertrains, and related components worldwide. It operates through five segments: Engine, Distribution, Components, Power Systems, and New Power. The company offers diesel and natural gas-powered engines under the Cummins and other customer brands for the heavy and medium-duty truck, bus, recreational vehicle, light-duty automotive, construction, mining, marine, rail, oil and gas, defense, and agricultural markets; and offers new parts and services, as well as remanufactured parts and engines.

