Barclays Boosts J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) Price Target to $215.00

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT) had its price target boosted by Barclays from $210.00 to $215.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday. They currently have an overweight rating on the transportation company's stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on JBHT. Benchmark upped their target price on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $200.00 to $210.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. TD Cowen boosted their target price on shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $178.00 to $199.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Friday. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on J.B. Hunt Transport Services from $169.00 to $165.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. UBS Group upgraded J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a sell rating to a neutral rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised J.B. Hunt Transport Services from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and increased their price objective for the company from $200.00 to $220.00 in a research note on Monday, December 11th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $206.37.

NASDAQ:JBHT opened at $207.58 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $21.41 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.78, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. J.B. Hunt Transport Services has a 12 month low of $163.66 and a 12 month high of $209.21. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $191.54 and a 200-day simple moving average of $189.46.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services (NASDAQ:JBHT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The transportation company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.74 by ($0.27). The firm had revenue of $3.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.29 billion. J.B. Hunt Transport Services had a return on equity of 18.40% and a net margin of 5.68%. The business’s revenue was down 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that J.B. Hunt Transport Services will post 8.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 23rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.43 per share. This is a boost from J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.42. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 8th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.83%. J.B. Hunt Transport Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 24.68%.

In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other J.B. Hunt Transport Services news, President Shelley Simpson sold 5,350 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.50, for a total transaction of $1,008,475.00. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 82,964 shares in the company, valued at $15,638,714. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Spencer Frazier sold 1,527 shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $184.77, for a total value of $282,143.79. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $835,529.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 269.1% in the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 2,371,613 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $413,514,000 after purchasing an additional 1,728,989 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 184.6% during the 3rd quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,154,757 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $406,215,000 after buying an additional 1,397,651 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services during the 4th quarter worth about $144,189,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 39.5% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,205,904 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $399,335,000 after acquiring an additional 624,119 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Durable Capital Partners LP raised its position in shares of J.B. Hunt Transport Services by 27.3% during the 2nd quarter. Durable Capital Partners LP now owns 2,662,285 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $481,953,000 after acquiring an additional 570,831 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.09% of the company’s stock.

J.B. Hunt Transport Services, Inc provides surface transportation, delivery, and logistic services in North America. It operates through five segments: Intermodal (JBI), Dedicated Contract Services (DCS), Integrated Capacity Solutions (ICS), Final Mile Services (FMS), and Truckload (JBT). The JBI segment offers intermodal freight solutions.

