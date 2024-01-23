Barclays Boosts Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX) Price Target to $150.00

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) had its target price boosted by investment analysts at Barclays from $145.00 to $150.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Barclays‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.30% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other brokerages have also weighed in on NBIX. Bank of America boosted their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $137.00 to $143.00 in a research note on Sunday, October 8th. Mizuho dropped their price target on Neurocrine Biosciences from $116.00 to $114.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Neurocrine Biosciences in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $127.00 price objective for the company. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $128.00 to $121.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Neurocrine Biosciences from $152.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Neurocrine Biosciences presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $133.96.

NASDAQ:NBIX opened at $139.80 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $123.45 and a 200-day simple moving average of $113.33. Neurocrine Biosciences has a one year low of $89.04 and a one year high of $140.30. The firm has a market cap of $13.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 75.16, a P/E/G ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 0.33.

Neurocrine Biosciences (NASDAQ:NBIX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The company reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.91 by ($0.09). Neurocrine Biosciences had a net margin of 10.71% and a return on equity of 10.54%. The firm had revenue of $498.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.69 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 28.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that Neurocrine Biosciences will post 2.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Neurocrine Biosciences news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Kevin Charles Gorman sold 105,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $132.44, for a total value of $14,016,787.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 499,754 shares in the company, valued at approximately $66,187,419.76. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director William H. Rastetter sold 11,044 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $131.47, for a total transaction of $1,451,954.68. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 51,741 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,802,389.27. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 255,184 shares of company stock worth $32,878,741. 4.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in Neurocrine Biosciences by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 23,581 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,107,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Clarus Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences during the fourth quarter worth about $252,000. Sendero Wealth Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 1.4% in the fourth quarter. Sendero Wealth Management LLC now owns 19,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,611,000 after purchasing an additional 271 shares during the period. Pacer Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Neurocrine Biosciences by 79.1% in the fourth quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 14,608 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,450 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Redhawk Wealth Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Neurocrine Biosciences during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,245,000. 93.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Neurocrine Biosciences, Inc discovers, develops, and markets pharmaceuticals for neurological, endocrine, and psychiatric disorders. The company's portfolio includes treatments for tardive dyskinesia, Parkinson's disease, endometriosis, and uterine fibroids, as well as clinical programs in various therapeutic areas.

