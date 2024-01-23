Barclays Cuts Bunge Global (NYSE:BG) Price Target to $115.00

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) had its target price lowered by Barclays from $125.00 to $115.00 in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the basic materials company’s stock. Barclays‘s price target points to a potential upside of 29.55% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on BG. Wolfe Research downgraded shares of Bunge Global from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bunge Global in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $125.71.

BG opened at $88.77 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.90 billion, a PE ratio of 6.87 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 2.02. Bunge Global has a 1 year low of $87.86 and a 1 year high of $116.59. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $102.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $106.20.

Bunge Global (NYSE:BG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 26th. The basic materials company reported $2.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by $0.49. Bunge Global had a net margin of 3.20% and a return on equity of 18.61%. The firm had revenue of $14.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $3.45 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 15.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Bunge Global will post 12.8 EPS for the current year.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 77.5% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,814,463 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $650,918,000 after purchasing an additional 2,975,929 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Bunge Global in the fourth quarter valued at about $186,143,000. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bunge Global by 59.8% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,100,158 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $295,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,939 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Bunge Global by 5.2% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 14,105,841 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $1,563,069,000 after acquiring an additional 696,806 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Bunge Global in the first quarter valued at approximately $74,642,000. Institutional investors own 84.92% of the company’s stock.

Bunge Global SA operates as an agribusiness and food company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Agribusiness, Refined and Specialty Oils, Milling, and Sugar and Bioenergy. The Agribusiness segment purchases, stores, transports, processes, and sells agricultural commodities and commodity products, including oilseeds primarily soybeans, rapeseed, canola, and sunflower seeds, as well as grains comprising wheat and corn; and processes oilseeds into vegetable oils and protein meals.

