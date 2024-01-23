Barclays Trims Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) Target Price to $112.00

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS) had its price target reduced by Barclays from $124.00 to $112.00 in a research report sent to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. They currently have an equal weight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Bank of America raised Discover Financial Services from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $94.00 to $116.00 in a research note on Wednesday, December 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $98.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on Discover Financial Services from $112.00 to $99.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on Discover Financial Services in a report on Wednesday, November 1st. They set an outperform rating and a $100.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Stephens restated an equal weight rating and set a $98.00 price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Thursday, December 14th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $111.94.

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $99.65 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.48, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.06. Discover Financial Services has a 1-year low of $79.04 and a 1-year high of $122.50. The company’s fifty day moving average is $101.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $96.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $24.92 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 18th. The financial services provider reported $1.54 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.50 by ($0.96). The business had revenue of $4.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.10 billion. Discover Financial Services had a return on equity of 21.81% and a net margin of 14.30%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 12.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.77 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that Discover Financial Services will post 12.85 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.81%. Discover Financial Services’s payout ratio is 24.89%.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of DFS. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Discover Financial Services during the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the third quarter valued at $30,000. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Discover Financial Services in the fourth quarter valued at about $31,000. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services by 282.0% in the third quarter. Pinnacle Bancorp Inc. now owns 382 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Compass Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Discover Financial Services in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 83.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

