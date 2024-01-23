Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX) Stock Rating Reaffirmed by CIBC

CIBC reaffirmed their outperform rating on shares of Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage currently has a C$37.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock.

Other analysts also recently issued reports about the company. National Bank Financial lifted their price target on Barrick Gold to C$29.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research note on Monday, January 15th. TD Securities restated a buy rating and issued a C$34.50 price target on shares of Barrick Gold in a research note on Thursday, November 2nd. Sanford C. Bernstein raised Barrick Gold from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from C$26.00 to C$30.00 in a report on Monday, January 8th. National Bankshares lifted their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$27.00 to C$29.00 and gave the stock a sector perform rating in a report on Monday, January 15th. Finally, Raymond James reduced their price objective on Barrick Gold from C$26.00 to C$25.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Barrick Gold presently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of C$29.55.

Barrick Gold Stock Up 0.2 %

TSE ABX opened at C$21.03 on Friday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of C$23.01 and a 200 day moving average price of C$22.23. Barrick Gold has a one year low of C$19.04 and a one year high of C$28.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.06, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a current ratio of 3.07. The company has a market cap of C$37.01 billion, a P/E ratio of 525.75, a P/E/G ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.35.

Barrick Gold (TSE:ABX – Get Free Report) (NYSE:ABX) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The basic materials company reported C$0.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$0.29 by C$0.03. The business had revenue of C$3.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$4.06 billion. Barrick Gold had a return on equity of 1.69% and a net margin of 0.52%. Research analysts anticipate that Barrick Gold will post 1.4204469 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Barrick Gold Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were given a dividend of $0.139 per share. This is a boost from Barrick Gold’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, November 29th. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.64%. Barrick Gold’s payout ratio is presently 1,350.00%.

Insider Activity at Barrick Gold

In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$2,156,250.00. In other Barrick Gold news, Senior Officer Graham Patrick Shuttleworth sold 125,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$17.25, for a total transaction of C$2,156,250.00. Also, Senior Officer Joel James Holliday sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$18.24, for a total transaction of C$54,705.00. Insiders bought a total of 157,921 shares of company stock worth $2,604,355 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.61% of the company’s stock.

About Barrick Gold

(Get Free Report)

Barrick Gold Corporation engages in the exploration, mine development, production, and sale of gold and copper properties. It has ownership interests in producing gold mines that are located in Argentina, Canada, Côte d'Ivoire, the Democratic Republic of Congo, the Dominican Republic, Mali, Tanzania, and the United States.

Featured Stories

