Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET) Stock Rating Upgraded by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Bassett Furniture Industries (NASDAQ:BSET – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Friday.

Separately, TheStreet cut Bassett Furniture Industries from a b- rating to a c rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th.

Bassett Furniture Industries stock opened at $15.98 on Friday. Bassett Furniture Industries has a twelve month low of $13.30 and a twelve month high of $19.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $16.25 and a two-hundred day moving average of $15.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $140.94 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.66.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be issued a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 15th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.51%. Bassett Furniture Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 110.77%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of BSET. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Bassett Furniture Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Citigroup Inc. purchased a new position in Bassett Furniture Industries in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $93,000. Finally, Barclays PLC increased its stake in Bassett Furniture Industries by 5,904.5% in the 4th quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,665 shares of the company’s stock valued at $116,000 after purchasing an additional 6,554 shares in the last quarter. 55.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Bassett Furniture Industries, Incorporated engages in the manufacture, marketing, and retail of home furnishings in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments: Wholesale and Retail company-owned Stores. The company engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, sale, and distribution of furniture products to a network of company-owned retail stores and licensee-owned stores, and independent furniture retailers; and wood and upholstery operations.

