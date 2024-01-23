Beaton Management Co. Inc. Decreases Holdings in Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial, Inc. (NYSE:AMP – Free Report) by 8.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 910 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 81 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Ameriprise Financial were worth $300,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AMP. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.4% in the third quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,238 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $738,000 after buying an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC increased its position in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 0.3% during the third quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 27,053 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $8,920,000 after acquiring an additional 84 shares during the last quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 16.3% in the third quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 43,330 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $14,285,000 after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares in the last quarter. Certuity LLC grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 25.3% in the third quarter. Certuity LLC now owns 1,468 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $484,000 after purchasing an additional 296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, US Bancorp DE grew its holdings in shares of Ameriprise Financial by 1.8% in the third quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 95,951 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,634,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. 82.62% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Ameriprise Financial alerts:

Insider Activity at Ameriprise Financial

In other Ameriprise Financial news, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total value of $2,376,521.29. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, CEO James M. Cracchiolo sold 9,948 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $365.86, for a total transaction of $3,639,575.28. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 157,103 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,477,703.58. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Walter Stanley Berman sold 6,409 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $370.81, for a total transaction of $2,376,521.29. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 8,048 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,984,278.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.73% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Ameriprise Financial Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of NYSE:AMP traded up $0.69 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $387.80. 421,743 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 539,936. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 0.57 and a quick ratio of 0.57. Ameriprise Financial, Inc. has a 12-month low of $275.09 and a 12-month high of $388.69. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $367.01 and its 200-day moving average price is $346.73.

Ameriprise Financial (NYSE:AMP – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The financial services provider reported $7.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $7.58 by $0.10. Ameriprise Financial had a net margin of 17.63% and a return on equity of 81.75%. The firm had revenue of $3.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.96 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Ameriprise Financial, Inc. will post 29.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Ameriprise Financial Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $1.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $5.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.39%. Ameriprise Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 21.98%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

AMP has been the subject of a number of research reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Morgan Stanley restated an “equal weight” rating and issued a $383.00 price objective (up previously from $365.00) on shares of Ameriprise Financial in a report on Friday, December 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Ameriprise Financial from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $355.00 to $452.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Ameriprise Financial from $410.00 to $420.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Evercore ISI cut shares of Ameriprise Financial from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $385.00 to $400.00 in a report on Thursday, January 4th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Ameriprise Financial presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $407.88.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on AMP

Ameriprise Financial Profile

(Free Report)

Ameriprise Financial, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services to individual and institutional clients in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Advice & Wealth Management, Asset Management, Retirement & Protection Solutions, and Corporate & Other.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ameriprise Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameriprise Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.