Beaton Management Co. Inc. Purchases 90 Shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. grew its position in shares of Invesco QQQ (NASDAQ:QQQ – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,802 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 90 shares during the period. Invesco QQQ makes up 1.6% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ were worth $2,437,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of QQQ. Avalon Trust Co bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $28,000. Aspire Private Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Invesco QQQ by 88.1% in the second quarter. Aspire Private Capital LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Sanctuary Wealth Management L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $30,000. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco QQQ in the second quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors own 43.95% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:QQQ traded up $1.75 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $423.48. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 32,188,457 shares, compared to its average volume of 46,955,398. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $399.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $379.37. Invesco QQQ has a twelve month low of $281.18 and a twelve month high of $424.73.

The firm also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, December 28th were paid a $0.2158 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 27th.

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

