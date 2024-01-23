Beaton Management Co. Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its holdings in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 46,054 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 464 shares during the quarter. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,528,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. Signaturefd LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pfizer by 23.6% during the 3rd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 144,867 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $4,805,000 after buying an additional 27,635 shares in the last quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. HHM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,661 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $221,000 after purchasing an additional 461 shares in the last quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. Corient Private Wealth LLC now owns 3,163,739 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $104,927,000 after purchasing an additional 25,534 shares in the last quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. America First Investment Advisors LLC now owns 420,981 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $13,964,000 after purchasing an additional 13,075 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Pfizer by 130.3% in the 3rd quarter. Blume Capital Management Inc. now owns 26,225 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $870,000 after purchasing an additional 14,840 shares in the last quarter. 68.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:PFE traded up $0.12 on Tuesday, hitting $28.43. The company had a trading volume of 31,322,035 shares, compared to its average volume of 39,936,063. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $28.91 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $32.25. Pfizer Inc. has a 1 year low of $25.76 and a 1 year high of $45.11. The company has a quick ratio of 2.05, a current ratio of 2.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63. The firm has a market capitalization of $160.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.82 and a beta of 0.60.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.17) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.15. Pfizer had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 16.72%. The company had revenue of $13.23 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.77 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Pfizer Inc. will post 1.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a dividend of $0.42 per share. This is a boost from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 25th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 89.62%.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Pfizer from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $38.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Barclays lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $39.00 to $37.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, November 1st. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $34.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Finally, TD Cowen cut shares of Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $32.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Thirteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $38.22.

In other Pfizer news, Director Scott Gottlieb purchased 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 15th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $26.47 per share, with a total value of $79,410.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $238,230. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.05% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

