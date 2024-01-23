Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 22 Shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. reduced its stake in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report) by 0.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 3,784 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 22 shares during the quarter. Northrop Grumman makes up about 1.1% of Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 27th largest holding. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $1,666,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the 1st quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $3,305,000 after acquiring an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 41.4% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new position in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the 1st quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $622,000 after acquiring an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after acquiring an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. 82.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Northrop Grumman alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 1,670 shares of Northrop Grumman stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $472.62, for a total value of $789,275.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 12,900 shares in the company, valued at $6,096,798. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Company insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

NOC has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “peer perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $450.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 14th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of Northrop Grumman from $430.00 to $435.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 31st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $541.00 to $473.00 in a research note on Friday, December 15th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $505.00 target price on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $503.38.

View Our Latest Report on Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Price Performance

NYSE:NOC traded up $1.30 on Tuesday, reaching $467.92. 1,077,450 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 758,743. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.87. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $470.66 and a 200-day simple moving average of $456.06. The firm has a market cap of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.31, a P/E/G ratio of 8.60 and a beta of 0.38. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $414.56 and a 12 month high of $496.89.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The aerospace company reported $6.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.81 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $9.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.58 billion. Northrop Grumman had a return on equity of 24.24% and a net margin of 12.07%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $5.89 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.76 earnings per share for the current year.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 27th were given a dividend of $1.87 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 24th. This represents a $7.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.60%. Northrop Grumman’s payout ratio is 24.54%.

About Northrop Grumman

(Free Report)

Northrop Grumman Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. The company's Aeronautics Systems segment designs, develops, manufactures, integrates, and sustains aircraft systems in the United States and internationally. This segment also offers unmanned autonomous aircraft systems, including high-altitude long-endurance strategic ISR systems and vertical take-off and landing tactical ISR systems; and strategic long-range strike aircraft, tactical fighter and air dominance aircraft, and airborne battle management and command and control systems.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NOC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Northrop Grumman Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Northrop Grumman and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.