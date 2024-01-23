Beaton Management Co. Inc. Sells 345 Shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its position in shares of CSX Co. (NASDAQ:CSX – Free Report) by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,555 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in CSX were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Value Partners Investments Inc. bought a new stake in CSX in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,172,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc grew its position in CSX by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Prospera Financial Services Inc now owns 24,343 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $831,000 after purchasing an additional 6,527 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in CSX by 42.6% in the 2nd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 18,121 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $618,000 after purchasing an additional 5,416 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in CSX by 142.9% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 3,278,601 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $100,147,000 after purchasing an additional 1,928,891 shares during the period. Finally, Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. grew its position in shares of CSX by 11.4% during the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 6,626,692 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $203,771,000 after acquiring an additional 680,632 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.76% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSX shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, December 21st. Susquehanna raised shares of CSX from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of CSX from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Raymond James lifted their target price on shares of CSX from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Benchmark restated a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 target price on shares of CSX in a research note on Friday, October 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CSX presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $36.17.

CSX Trading Up 0.4 %

CSX stock traded up $0.14 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $34.89. The stock had a trading volume of 10,068,850 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,316,184. The firm has a market cap of $68.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.57 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a fifty day moving average of $33.67 and a 200 day moving average of $32.07. CSX Co. has a 52-week low of $27.60 and a 52-week high of $35.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.50.

About CSX

CSX Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides rail-based freight transportation services. The company offers rail services; and transportation of intermodal containers and trailers, as well as other transportation services, such as rail-to-truck transfers and bulk commodity operations. It transports chemicals, agricultural and food products, minerals, automotive, forest products, fertilizers, and metals and equipment; and coal, coke, and iron ore to electricity-generating power plants, steel manufacturers, and industrial plants, as well as exports coal to deep-water port facilities.

