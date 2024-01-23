Beaton Management Co. Inc. Trims Stock Position in Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)

Beaton Management Co. Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) by 3.5% in the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 11,050 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 398 shares during the period. Beaton Management Co. Inc.’s holdings in Wells Fargo & Company were worth $451,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Kathmere Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. Kathmere Capital Management LLC now owns 7,248 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $296,000 after buying an additional 1,185 shares during the last quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Wells Fargo & Company by 410.5% during the 3rd quarter. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC now owns 67,480 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,757,000 after acquiring an additional 54,262 shares during the period. Caxton Associates LP acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $4,967,000. Pegasus Partners Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 2nd quarter valued at about $226,000. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund acquired a new stake in shares of Wells Fargo & Company during the 3rd quarter valued at about $5,143,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.47% of the company’s stock.

Get Wells Fargo & Company alerts:

Insider Activity

In other Wells Fargo & Company news, Director Richard K. Davis purchased 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 9th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $41.22 per share, for a total transaction of $144,270.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,244 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $174,937.68. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Company insiders own 0.07% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on WFC. Robert W. Baird restated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 target price on shares of Wells Fargo & Company in a report on Monday, January 8th. Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $50.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Wells Fargo & Company from $51.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 12th. Raymond James boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $55.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 16th. Finally, Barclays boosted their target price on Wells Fargo & Company from $54.00 to $66.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $50.90.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company Price Performance

Wells Fargo & Company stock traded up $0.59 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $49.12. The company had a trading volume of 16,406,525 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,773,441. Wells Fargo & Company has a 1 year low of $35.25 and a 1 year high of $50.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The company has a market capitalization of $178.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.12, a P/E/G ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.17. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $43.79.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The financial services provider reported $0.86 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.16 by ($0.30). The company had revenue of $20.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.30 billion. Wells Fargo & Company had a net margin of 16.60% and a return on equity of 12.40%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.67 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Wells Fargo & Company will post 4.72 EPS for the current year.

Wells Fargo & Company Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 2nd will be given a $0.35 dividend. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.85%. Wells Fargo & Company’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.05%.

Wells Fargo & Company Profile

(Free Report)

Wells Fargo & Company, a diversified financial services company, provides banking, investment, mortgage, and consumer and commercial finance products and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking and Lending; Commercial Banking; Corporate and Investment Banking; and Wealth and Investment Management.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WFC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Wells Fargo & Company Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wells Fargo & Company and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.