Berger Financial Group Inc Boosts Stock Position in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Berger Financial Group Inc increased its holdings in Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Free Report) by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 4,954 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after acquiring an additional 56 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $915,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Black Diamond Financial LLC lifted its stake in Honeywell International by 5.6% during the third quarter. Black Diamond Financial LLC now owns 1,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $355,000 after purchasing an additional 102 shares in the last quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 1.1% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 31,727 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,915,000 after purchasing an additional 346 shares during the last quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 80.3% during the third quarter. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd now owns 2,308 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 1,028 shares during the last quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of Honeywell International by 657.0% during the third quarter. SteelPeak Wealth LLC now owns 39,154 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $7,233,000 after purchasing an additional 33,982 shares during the last quarter. Finally, RCS Financial Planning LLC purchased a new position in shares of Honeywell International during the third quarter worth about $274,000. 74.61% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

HON has been the topic of a number of research reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating and set a $210.00 price target on shares of Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, November 30th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Honeywell International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Honeywell International from $190.00 to $213.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $213.90.

NASDAQ:HON traded up $0.19 on Tuesday, hitting $201.23. 301,237 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,768,841. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $200.00 and a 200-day moving average of $192.94. The stock has a market cap of $132.66 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 1.05. Honeywell International Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $174.88 and a fifty-two week high of $210.87. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94.

Honeywell International (NASDAQ:HON – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by $0.04. Honeywell International had a net margin of 14.87% and a return on equity of 34.63%. The firm had revenue of $9.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.25 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Honeywell International Inc. will post 9.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Darius Adamczyk sold 41,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $191.72, for a total transaction of $7,860,520.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 180,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $34,596,449.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. 0.43% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; and thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

