Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Holdings in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its stake in Block, Inc. (NYSE:SQ – Free Report) by 26.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 10,405 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 3,680 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Block were worth $461,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. boosted its holdings in Block by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 261,300 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $11,565,000 after buying an additional 3,900 shares during the period. Clearbridge Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Block during the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,724,000. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 50.5% during the 2nd quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 4,685,391 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $311,906,000 after purchasing an additional 1,572,356 shares during the last quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 12.7% during the 2nd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,375 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $225,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Park Avenue Securities LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Block by 25.8% during the 2nd quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 20,881 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,390,000 after purchasing an additional 4,279 shares during the last quarter. 61.17% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SQ has been the subject of several research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Block from $110.00 to $95.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $84.00 price target (down previously from $93.00) on shares of Block in a report on Tuesday, December 5th. HSBC began coverage on shares of Block in a report on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of Block from $85.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their price target on shares of Block from $77.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, November 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.43.

In other Block news, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of Block stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total value of $154,407.89. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,008,330.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Block news, Director Roelof Botha purchased 15,262 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $50.99 per share, for a total transaction of $778,209.38. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 517,213 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $26,372,690.87. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Brian Grassadonia sold 2,639 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.51, for a total transaction of $154,407.89. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 290,691 shares in the company, valued at $17,008,330.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders bought 534,234 shares of company stock valued at $27,185,614 and sold 33,302 shares valued at $2,258,303. 10.79% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

SQ traded up $0.36 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $67.05. The stock had a trading volume of 2,115,375 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,372,943. The company has a market capitalization of $41.17 billion, a PE ratio of -141.89, a PEG ratio of 2.11 and a beta of 2.57. Block, Inc. has a twelve month low of $38.85 and a twelve month high of $89.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $67.81 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $60.18.

Block (NYSE:SQ – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The technology company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.07) by $0.15. Block had a negative net margin of 1.38% and a negative return on equity of 0.30%. The business had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.41 billion. On average, research analysts predict that Block, Inc. will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current year.

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

