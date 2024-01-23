Berger Financial Group Inc Decreases Stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD)

Berger Financial Group Inc lowered its position in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF (NYSEARCA:FTSD – Free Report) by 10.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,689 shares of the company’s stock after selling 526 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned approximately 0.24% of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF worth $419,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 12.3% in the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 208,727 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,636,000 after acquiring an additional 22,856 shares during the last quarter. Jane Street Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 207.8% during the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 147,669 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,346,000 after buying an additional 99,688 shares during the last quarter. UBS Group AG lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 28.2% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 40,503 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,732,000 after buying an additional 8,905 shares during the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Farther Finance Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF by 37.7% during the 2nd quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 30,057 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,688,000 after buying an additional 8,235 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:FTSD traded up $0.03 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $90.25. 464 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,944. Franklin Liberty Short Duration US Government ETF has a 12-month low of $88.44 and a 12-month high of $91.00. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $89.82 and its 200-day moving average price is $89.43.

The Franklin Short Duration U.S. Government ETF (FTSD) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund is an actively-managed ETF that aims for a targeted duration of less than three years by investing in short-term debt securities issued or guaranteed by the US-government.

