Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.11 Million Stock Position in iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BGRN – Free Report) by 22.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 24,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc owned 0.35% of iShares USD Green Bond ETF worth $1,112,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in shares of iShares USD Green Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $42,000. Archer Investment Corp bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $50,000. WFA of San Diego LLC bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $52,000. Sheets Smith Wealth Management bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $91,000. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in iShares USD Green Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth about $208,000.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares USD Green Bond ETF stock traded down $0.10 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $46.76. 3,278 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 25,751. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $46.54 and its 200-day moving average is $45.84. iShares USD Green Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.18 and a fifty-two week high of $48.07.

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Announces Dividend

iShares USD Green Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 15th were paid a dividend of $0.1506 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $1.81 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.87%.

The iShares USD Green Bond ETF (BGRN) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value-weighted index of USD-denominated investment-grade government and corporate bonds linked to environmentally beneficial projects, as identified by MSCI.

