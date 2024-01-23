Berger Financial Group Inc Has $1.69 Million Stock Holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Free Report) by 21.5% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 29,539 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 8,102 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,692,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in shares of NextEra Energy by 90.7% in the third quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,394 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $80,000 after buying an additional 663 shares during the period. Delta Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of NextEra Energy in the third quarter valued at approximately $590,000. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA grew its position in NextEra Energy by 10.4% during the third quarter. Loring Wolcott & Coolidge Fiduciary Advisors LLP MA now owns 49,701 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,978,000 after buying an additional 4,677 shares during the period. SteelPeak Wealth LLC bought a new position in NextEra Energy during the third quarter valued at $1,172,000. Finally, SageView Advisory Group LLC increased its holdings in NextEra Energy by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. SageView Advisory Group LLC now owns 15,086 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $864,000 after acquiring an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.48% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other NextEra Energy news, Director Nicole S. Arnaboldi purchased 8,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 8th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $59.59 per share, with a total value of $506,515.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 11,523 shares in the company, valued at $686,655.57. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $80.00 to $66.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. Mizuho reduced their price target on NextEra Energy from $91.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. TheStreet lowered NextEra Energy from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Guggenheim raised their target price on NextEra Energy from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank decreased their price target on NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday, September 28th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, NextEra Energy currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $73.86.

NextEra Energy Stock Performance

NEE traded up $0.13 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $56.98. 2,251,501 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,363,431. The stock has a market capitalization of $116.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.52. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a 52-week low of $47.15 and a 52-week high of $84.20. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $59.67 and its 200-day moving average price is $62.55.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The utilities provider reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.86 by $0.08. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 27.82% and a return on equity of 12.15%. The firm had revenue of $7.17 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.07 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.85 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.13 EPS for the current year.

NextEra Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, coal, and natural gas facilities. It also develops, constructs, and operates long-term contracted assets that consists of clean energy solutions, such as renewable generation facilities, battery storage projects, and electric transmission facilities; sells energy commodities; and owns, develops, constructs, manages and operates electric generation facilities in wholesale energy markets.

Further Reading

