Berger Financial Group Inc Has $341,000 Stock Holdings in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Berger Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Free Report) by 4.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,329 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 398 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $341,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USB. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich increased its position in U.S. Bancorp by 97,087.5% during the second quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 683,204,992 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $22,573,093,000 after buying an additional 682,502,016 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 6.0% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 110,704,962 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,657,692,000 after acquiring an additional 6,307,085 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 4.0% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 60,462,681 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,026,405,000 after acquiring an additional 2,300,777 shares during the period. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 130,768.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 60,273,882 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,628,544,000 after acquiring an additional 60,227,825 shares during the period. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp by 7.4% in the second quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 29,510,943 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $975,042,000 after buying an additional 2,038,950 shares during the period. 75.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get U.S. Bancorp alerts:

U.S. Bancorp Price Performance

U.S. Bancorp stock traded down $0.25 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $41.53. 731,445 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,324,656. The company’s fifty day moving average is $41.04 and its 200-day moving average is $37.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 0.81. The firm has a market cap of $64.66 billion, a PE ratio of 12.74, a PEG ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.06. U.S. Bancorp has a 52 week low of $27.27 and a 52 week high of $49.95.

U.S. Bancorp Increases Dividend

U.S. Bancorp ( NYSE:USB Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.71 by $0.28. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 13.36% and a return on equity of 14.89%. The business had revenue of $6.76 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.85 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 6.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that U.S. Bancorp will post 3.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Investors of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.72%. This is a positive change from U.S. Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 59.76%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts recently weighed in on USB shares. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 19th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $36.00 to $31.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Odeon Capital Group raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $48.93 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, December 14th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Barclays raised their price objective on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $48.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, U.S. Bancorp currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.25.

Read Our Latest Research Report on U.S. Bancorp

Insider Activity at U.S. Bancorp

In related news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 112,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other news, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,954 shares of U.S. Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.56, for a total transaction of $116,860.24. Following the sale, the insider now owns 119,768 shares in the company, valued at $4,738,022.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, insider Shailesh M. Kotwal sold 2,046 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $40.34, for a total transaction of $82,535.64. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 112,722 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,547,205.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 39,856 shares of company stock valued at $1,712,319. 0.24% of the stock is owned by insiders.

U.S. Bancorp Profile

(Free Report)

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for U.S. Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for U.S. Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.