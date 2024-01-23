Berger Financial Group Inc Has $587,000 Stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX)

Berger Financial Group Inc trimmed its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Free Report) by 7.7% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 2,270 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 189 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company were worth $587,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in BDX. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich lifted its holdings in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 98,105.4% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 6,929,375 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,829,424,000 after purchasing an additional 6,922,319 shares during the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 95,813.8% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,045,643 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,028,807,000 after acquiring an additional 4,041,425 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in Becton, Dickinson and Company during the 4th quarter worth $697,398,000. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Becton, Dickinson and Company by 1,353.9% during the 2nd quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 1,680,292 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $31,207,000 after acquiring an additional 1,564,723 shares during the period. Finally, PineStone Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Becton, Dickinson and Company by 262.0% in the 3rd quarter. PineStone Asset Management Inc. now owns 847,448 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $219,091,000 after purchasing an additional 613,369 shares during the last quarter. 86.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BDX shares. TheStreet lowered Becton, Dickinson and Company from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Citigroup cut their price objective on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $282.00 to $260.00 in a report on Monday, October 2nd. Raymond James lifted their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $269.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Piper Sandler cut their target price on Becton, Dickinson and Company from $305.00 to $280.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Becton, Dickinson and Company in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $278.83.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:BDX traded up $0.30 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $236.19. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 213,667 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,467,271. Becton, Dickinson and Company has a fifty-two week low of $228.62 and a fifty-two week high of $287.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 47.56, a PEG ratio of 1.90 and a beta of 0.46. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $238.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $255.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 0.81 and a current ratio of 1.31.

Becton, Dickinson and Company (NYSE:BDX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The medical instruments supplier reported $3.42 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.42. The business had revenue of $5.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.02 billion. Becton, Dickinson and Company had a return on equity of 13.91% and a net margin of 7.66%. The firm’s revenue was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.75 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that Becton, Dickinson and Company will post 12.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 8th were issued a dividend of $0.95 per share. This is a positive change from Becton, Dickinson and Company’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.91. This represents a $3.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 7th. Becton, Dickinson and Company’s payout ratio is currently 76.61%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, EVP Richard Byrd sold 2,156 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $238.47, for a total value of $514,141.32. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 4,120 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $982,496.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Becton, Dickinson and Company Company Profile

Becton, Dickinson and Company develops, manufactures, and sells medical supplies, devices, laboratory equipment, and diagnostic products for healthcare institutions, physicians, life science researchers, clinical laboratories, pharmaceutical industry, and the general public worldwide. The company operates in three segments: BD Medical, BD Life Sciences, and BD Interventional.

