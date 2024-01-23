Berger Financial Group Inc Has $622,000 Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD)

Berger Financial Group Inc boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Free Report) by 5.9% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,096 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $622,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Studio Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 115.0% in the 4th quarter. Studio Investment Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 92 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF by 565.4% in the 2nd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 173 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 147 shares in the last quarter. BluePath Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $36,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Atlantic Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $48,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWD remained flat at $164.40 during midday trading on Tuesday. 268,041 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,148,262. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $161.10 and a 200-day moving average price of $157.44. The company has a market capitalization of $52.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.95. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a one year low of $143.34 and a one year high of $166.34.

About iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

