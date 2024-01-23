Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:BSCR – Free Report) by 148.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 53,476 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 31,961 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc owned about 0.09% of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF worth $1,002,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of BSCR. Private Advisor Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 39.5% in the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 187,262 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,508,000 after acquiring an additional 53,019 shares in the last quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 680.3% in the third quarter. GPM Growth Investors Inc. now owns 336,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,298,000 after acquiring an additional 293,086 shares in the last quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.6% in the third quarter. Straight Path Wealth Management now owns 56,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after acquiring an additional 882 shares in the last quarter. Divergent Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $376,000. Finally, Exchange Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF by 34.8% in the third quarter. Exchange Capital Management Inc. now owns 101,206 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,896,000 after acquiring an additional 26,141 shares in the last quarter.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Stock Down 0.1 %

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $19.32. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 65,521 shares, compared to its average volume of 632,307. Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $18.52 and a fifty-two week high of $19.56. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.26 and a 200-day simple moving average of $19.00.

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF Profile

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 26th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.064 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 22nd. This is a boost from Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF’s previous monthly dividend of $0.01. This represents a $0.77 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.97%.

The Invesco BulletShares 2027 Corporate Bond ETF (BSCR) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks an index of USD-denominated, investment-grade corporate bonds with effective maturities in 2027. The fund will unwind in December 2027 and return capital and proceeds to investors.

