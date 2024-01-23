Berger Financial Group Inc Raises Stock Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Berger Financial Group Inc raised its holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report) by 1.1% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 4,586 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 49 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Amgen were worth $1,233,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. OFI Invest Asset Management purchased a new stake in Amgen in the third quarter valued at about $26,000. IAG Wealth Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 520.0% in the second quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 124 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the period. VisionPoint Advisory Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in shares of Amgen in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, PrairieView Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Amgen by 250.0% in the second quarter. PrairieView Partners LLC now owns 140 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the period. 74.44% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Amgen alerts:

Amgen Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AMGN traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $310.69. The stock had a trading volume of 287,989 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,354,973. The company has a market capitalization of $166.28 billion, a PE ratio of 22.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.74 and a beta of 0.58. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $283.12 and a 200-day simple moving average of $266.76. Amgen Inc. has a 1 year low of $211.71 and a 1 year high of $312.16. The company has a quick ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.71.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The medical research company reported $4.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.65 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $6.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.92 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 165.37% and a net margin of 28.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.70 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 18.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 7th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 16th will be given a $2.25 dividend. This represents a $9.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.90%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 15th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.13. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 60.55%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

AMGN has been the topic of a number of research reports. SVB Leerink raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $267.00 to $318.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 11th. StockNews.com raised Amgen from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Amgen from $265.00 to $320.00 in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised Amgen from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $286.00 to $326.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $310.00 target price on shares of Amgen in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $285.71.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on AMGN

Insider Activity

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 2,096 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $273.03, for a total transaction of $572,270.88. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 10,874 shares in the company, valued at $2,968,928.22. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Jonathan P. Graham sold 10,000 shares of Amgen stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.81, for a total value of $2,728,100.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 28,078 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,659,959.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.57% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Company Profile

(Free Report)

Amgen Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and delivers human therapeutics worldwide. It focuses on inflammation, oncology/hematology, bone health, cardiovascular disease, nephrology, and neuroscience areas. The company's products include Enbrel to treat plaque psoriasis, rheumatoid arthritis, and psoriatic arthritis; Neulasta that reduces the chance of infection due a low white blood cell count in patients cancer; Prolia to treat postmenopausal women with osteoporosis; Xgeva for skeletal-related events prevention; Otezla for the treatment of adult patients with plaque psoriasis, psoriatic arthritis, and oral ulcers associated with Behçet's disease; Aranesp to treat a lower-than-normal number of red blood cells and anemia; KYPROLIS to treat patients with relapsed or refractory multiple myeloma; and Repatha, which reduces the risks of myocardial infarction, stroke, and coronary revascularization.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AMGN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Amgen Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Amgen and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.