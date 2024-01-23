Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Position in Public Storage (NYSE:PSA)

Berger Financial Group Inc cut its holdings in shares of Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,047 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 86 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Public Storage were worth $539,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. State Street Corp boosted its position in shares of Public Storage by 0.3% during the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,209,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,271,933,000 after buying an additional 34,564 shares during the last quarter. Capital International Investors lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 37.3% in the second quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 7,504,560 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,190,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,037,973 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 3.0% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,856,537 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,125,369,000 after acquiring an additional 114,079 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its holdings in Public Storage by 63.6% in the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 2,755,605 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $832,580,000 after acquiring an additional 1,071,347 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank bought a new position in Public Storage in the fourth quarter valued at about $670,512,000. 78.75% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have weighed in on PSA. Truist Financial increased their target price on Public Storage from $285.00 to $315.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, December 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group increased their target price on Public Storage from $307.00 to $340.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Evercore ISI increased their target price on Public Storage from $268.00 to $271.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a report on Monday, November 27th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Public Storage from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and increased their target price for the company from $270.00 to $280.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Public Storage in a report on Saturday, October 21st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $302.86.

Public Storage Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE PSA traded up $0.14 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $293.79. The company had a trading volume of 60,738 shares, compared to its average volume of 749,970. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $282.57 and a 200 day simple moving average of $275.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Public Storage has a 12 month low of $233.18 and a 12 month high of $316.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $51.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 0.55.

Public Storage (NYSE:PSA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The real estate investment trust reported $3.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.21 by ($1.01). Public Storage had a return on equity of 34.76% and a net margin of 45.46%. The business had revenue of $1.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.14 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $4.13 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts anticipate that Public Storage will post 16.82 earnings per share for the current year.

Public Storage Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, December 13th were given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, December 12th. Public Storage’s dividend payout ratio is currently 109.99%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total transaction of $74,775.05. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 13,021 shares in the company, valued at $3,674,135.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In other Public Storage news, Director Avedick Baruyr Poladian sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $259.35, for a total transaction of $1,296,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 30,163 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,822,774.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Nathaniel A. Vitan sold 265 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $282.17, for a total value of $74,775.05. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 13,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,674,135.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 55,665 shares of company stock worth $15,268,673. 10.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Public Storage Company Profile

Public Storage, a member of the S&P 500 and FT Global 500, is a REIT that primarily acquires, develops, owns, and operates self-storage facilities. At September 30, 2023, we had: (i) interests in 3,028 self-storage facilities located in 40 states with approximately 217 million net rentable square feet in the United States and (ii) a 35% common equity interest in Shurgard Self Storage Limited (Euronext Brussels: SHUR), which owned 267 self-storage facilities located in seven Western European nations with approximately 15 million net rentable square feet operated under the Shurgard brand.

