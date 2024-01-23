Berger Financial Group Inc Reduces Stock Position in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU)

Berger Financial Group Inc reduced its position in shares of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report) by 4.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 4,010 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 167 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Intuit were worth $2,049,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vance Wealth Inc. purchased a new position in Intuit in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $856,000. OVERSEA CHINESE BANKING Corp Ltd acquired a new stake in Intuit in the third quarter worth $426,000. Main Street Financial Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Intuit in the 3rd quarter valued at about $738,000. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in shares of Intuit in the third quarter worth $499,000. Finally, Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of Intuit by 5.8% during the third quarter. Empirical Financial Services LLC d.b.a. Empirical Wealth Management now owns 2,284 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $1,167,000 after purchasing an additional 125 shares during the period. 82.63% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuit alerts:

Intuit Stock Down 0.1 %

NASDAQ:INTU traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $629.85. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 108,201 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,183,899. The firm has a market capitalization of $176.30 billion, a PE ratio of 68.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.74 and a beta of 1.23. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $593.82 and a 200-day moving average of $540.25. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Intuit Inc. has a 1 year low of $384.05 and a 1 year high of $632.44.

Intuit Announces Dividend

Intuit ( NASDAQ:INTU Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The software maker reported $2.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $2.98 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.88 billion. Intuit had a return on equity of 17.34% and a net margin of 17.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.57 EPS. Equities research analysts forecast that Intuit Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 18th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 10th were given a $0.90 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 9th. This represents a $3.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.57%. Intuit’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 39.34%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

INTU has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna started coverage on Intuit in a research note on Friday, December 15th. They set a “positive” rating and a $700.00 target price for the company. Mizuho increased their price target on Intuit from $600.00 to $625.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Intuit from $530.00 to $610.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Barclays increased their price target on Intuit from $570.00 to $660.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on shares of Intuit from $605.00 to $640.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-one have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $587.67.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Intuit

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of Intuit stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Laura A. Fennell sold 14,772 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $598.52, for a total value of $8,841,337.44. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 50,030 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,943,955.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Sasan K. Goodarzi sold 93,641 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $569.02, for a total value of $53,283,601.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 65,324 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $37,170,662.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 124,815 shares of company stock worth $71,849,903. 2.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Intuit

(Free Report)

Intuit Inc provides financial management and compliance products and services for consumers, small businesses, self-employed, and accounting professionals in the United States, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in four segments: Small Business & Self-Employed, Consumer, Credit Karma, and ProTax.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INTU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuit Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuit and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.