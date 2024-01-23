Berger Financial Group Inc Sells 1,012 Shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW)

Berger Financial Group Inc lessened its holdings in shares of Edwards Lifesciences Co. (NYSE:EW – Free Report) by 17.4% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 4,810 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 1,012 shares during the period. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Edwards Lifesciences were worth $333,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Baystate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Edwards Lifesciences during the second quarter worth $234,000. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 3.4% in the second quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 5,653 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $533,000 after buying an additional 184 shares during the period. Nvwm LLC acquired a new position in Edwards Lifesciences in the second quarter valued at about $599,000. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 5.4% in the second quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 now owns 16,613 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,567,000 after buying an additional 845 shares during the period. Finally, WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST lifted its stake in Edwards Lifesciences by 440.0% in the third quarter. WELLCOME TRUST LTD THE as trustee of the WELLCOME TRUST now owns 3,510,000 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $243,173,000 after buying an additional 2,860,000 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 79.25% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Edwards Lifesciences

In other news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total value of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Scott B. Ullem sold 7,255 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.66, for a total transaction of $454,598.30. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 19,248 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,206,079.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, VP Donald E. Bobo, Jr. sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.67, for a total value of $756,700.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 39,503 shares in the company, valued at $2,989,192.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 161,633 shares of company stock worth $11,572,924. Insiders own 1.29% of the company’s stock.

Edwards Lifesciences Stock Performance

NYSE:EW traded down $0.70 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $74.46. 734,711 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,954,624. The stock has a market capitalization of $45.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.12, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.09 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 3.28. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $72.17 and its 200 day simple moving average is $74.55. Edwards Lifesciences Co. has a fifty-two week low of $60.57 and a fifty-two week high of $94.87.

Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 25th. The medical research company reported $0.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.59. The company had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.48 billion. Edwards Lifesciences had a return on equity of 24.54% and a net margin of 24.59%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.61 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Edwards Lifesciences Co. will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

EW has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $80.00 to $82.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. Citigroup downgraded Edwards Lifesciences from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, December 11th. SVB Leerink initiated coverage on Edwards Lifesciences in a research note on Monday, October 16th. They issued a “market perform” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $83.00 to $68.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Edwards Lifesciences from $87.00 to $70.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 26th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Edwards Lifesciences has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $81.67.

About Edwards Lifesciences

Edwards Lifesciences Corporation provides products and technologies for structural heart disease, and critical care and surgical monitoring in the United States, Europe, Japan, and internationally. It offers transcatheter heart valve replacement products for the minimally invasive replacement of heart valves; and transcatheter heart valve repair and replacement products to treat mitral and tricuspid valve diseases.

