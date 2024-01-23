Berger Financial Group Inc Trims Position in Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX)

Berger Financial Group Inc decreased its holdings in shares of Netflix, Inc. (NASDAQ:NFLX – Free Report) by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,954 shares of the Internet television network’s stock after selling 53 shares during the quarter. Berger Financial Group Inc’s holdings in Netflix were worth $738,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of NFLX. Carmel Capital Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 290.0% during the third quarter. Carmel Capital Partners LLC now owns 78 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 94.9% during the first quarter. Evermay Wealth Management LLC now owns 115 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares in the last quarter. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. KB Financial Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Netflix by 108.5% during the second quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the Internet television network’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 51 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Horizon Bancorp Inc. IN purchased a new position in shares of Netflix during the second quarter worth about $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.95% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total transaction of $12,232,318.98. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Gregory K. Peters sold 7,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $500.00, for a total transaction of $3,615,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 13,090 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,545,000. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Chairman Reed Hastings sold 25,998 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $470.51, for a total value of $12,232,318.98. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 160,305 shares of company stock valued at $72,394,458. Insiders own 2.45% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ NFLX traded up $3.79 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $489.50. The company had a trading volume of 2,896,878 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,402,366. Netflix, Inc. has a 12-month low of $285.33 and a 12-month high of $503.41. The stock has a market cap of $214.24 billion, a PE ratio of 48.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.29. The business’s 50-day moving average is $476.35 and its 200 day moving average is $436.61. The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. DZ Bank downgraded Netflix from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $495.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Bank of America boosted their target price on Netflix from $525.00 to $585.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 17th. Wolfe Research downgraded Netflix from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. UBS Group boosted their price objective on Netflix from $500.00 to $560.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 18th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities boosted their price objective on Netflix from $400.00 to $404.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twenty-three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $485.74.

Netflix Company Profile

Netflix, Inc provides entertainment services. It offers TV series, documentaries, feature films, and mobile games across various genres and languages. The company provides members the ability to receive streaming content through a host of internet-connected devices, including TVs, digital video players, television set-top boxes, and mobile devices.

