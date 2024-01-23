Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI) Shares Gap Up to $9.21

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $9.21, but opened at $9.91. Bilibili shares last traded at $10.43, with a volume of 6,710,129 shares trading hands.

BILI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Mizuho decreased their price target on Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 17th. UBS Group downgraded shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $22.00 to $13.20 in a research note on Monday, December 4th. Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, November 30th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their target price on Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, Nomura cut Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $16.53.

Bilibili Stock Up 6.7 %

The company has a quick ratio of 1.29, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -5.67 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $11.92 and a 200 day moving average of $13.82.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative return on equity of 32.20% and a negative net margin of 22.44%. The firm had revenue of $5.81 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.72) EPS. Bilibili’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Bilibili Inc. will post -1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE acquired a new position in shares of Bilibili during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in Bilibili by 382.2% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its position in Bilibili by 79.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478 shares during the period. 1832 Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 63.7% during the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 16.08% of the company’s stock.

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

