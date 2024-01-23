Bilibili Sees Unusually Large Options Volume (NASDAQ:BILI)

Bilibili Inc. (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) was the target of some unusual options trading activity on Tuesday. Investors acquired 22,067 call options on the company. This is an increase of approximately 53% compared to the average daily volume of 14,431 call options.

Institutional Trading of Bilibili

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BILI. Point72 Middle East FZE purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the second quarter valued at $25,000. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 382.2% in the first quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,027 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 814 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 79.1% in the third quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,347 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 1,478 shares in the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Bilibili in the fourth quarter valued at $62,000. Finally, Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bilibili by 63.7% in the second quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 5,401 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,000 after purchasing an additional 2,102 shares in the last quarter. 16.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Bilibili alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BILI has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Daiwa Capital Markets lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Nomura lowered shares of Bilibili from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Mizuho reduced their target price on shares of Bilibili from $18.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 17th. Barclays lowered shares of Bilibili from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $15.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on shares of Bilibili from $17.40 to $15.60 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $16.53.

Bilibili Price Performance

BILI stock traded up $0.71 on Tuesday, hitting $9.92. 14,412,521 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 6,360,733. Bilibili has a 1-year low of $8.80 and a 1-year high of $28.15. The stock has a market cap of $4.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.01 and a beta of 1.05. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $11.92 and a 200-day moving average of $13.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Bilibili (NASDAQ:BILI – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported ($2.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.90) by ($0.22). Bilibili had a negative net margin of 22.44% and a negative return on equity of 32.20%. The business had revenue of $5.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.81 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.72) earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts forecast that Bilibili will post -1.49 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Bilibili Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Bilibili Inc provides online entertainment services for the young generations in the People's Republic of China. Its platform offers a range of content, including video services, mobile games, and value-added service, as well as ACG-related comic and audio content. The company's video services include professional user generated videos, occupationally generated videos, live broadcasting, and story mode.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Bilibili Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bilibili and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.