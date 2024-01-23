Bioasis Technologies (CVE:BTI) Reaches New 1-Year Low at $0.01

Bioasis Technologies Inc. (CVE:BTI – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as C$0.01 and last traded at C$0.01, with a volume of 35000 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.01.
Bioasis Technologies Trading Down 50.0 %
The company has a current ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 27.88. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of C$0.01 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$0.01. The firm has a market cap of C$397,050.00, a P/E ratio of -0.13 and a beta of 0.42.
About Bioasis Technologies
Bioasis Technologies Inc, a development stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the research and development of products for the diagnosis and treatment of neurological diseases and disorders. It is developing xB3, a platform technology for the transport of therapeutic agents across the blood-brain barrier (BBB); and the treatment of central nervous system disorders (CNS), including brain cancers, and metabolic and neurodegenerative diseases.
