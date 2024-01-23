BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX) PT Lowered to $107.00

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) had its target price cut by HC Wainwright from $133.00 to $107.00 in a report released on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the stock. HC Wainwright’s price target suggests a potential upside of 7.20% from the stock’s previous close.

Several other analysts have also recently issued reports on BNTX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut shares of BioNTech from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their target price for the stock from $106.00 to $99.00 in a research note on Friday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of BioNTech from $110.00 to $111.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. HSBC lowered shares of BioNTech from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $124.00 to $111.00 in a report on Monday, October 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of BioNTech in a report on Friday, January 5th. They issued a “market perform” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $149.46.

Get BioNTech alerts:

Get Our Latest Analysis on BioNTech

BioNTech Trading Up 1.6 %

Shares of BNTX stock opened at $99.81 on Tuesday. BioNTech has a 52-week low of $88.00 and a 52-week high of $147.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 10.14 and a current ratio of 10.38. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $102.43 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $105.61. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.66 and a beta of 0.27.

BioNTech (NASDAQ:BNTX – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The company reported $0.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.59) by $1.26. The firm had revenue of $895.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $850.50 million. BioNTech had a net margin of 41.09% and a return on equity of 13.15%. The company’s revenue was down 74.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $7.04 EPS. Research analysts anticipate that BioNTech will post 4.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in BioNTech by 8.2% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $749,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in BioNTech by 25.9% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,610,975 shares of the company’s stock worth $274,768,000 after buying an additional 331,101 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in BioNTech by 522.3% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 2,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $371,000 after buying an additional 1,713 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 6.4% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 2,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $509,000 after purchasing an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of BioNTech by 58.1% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 145,886 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,882,000 after purchasing an additional 53,595 shares during the last quarter. 15.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BioNTech

(Get Free Report)

BioNTech SE, a biotechnology company, develops and commercializes immunotherapies for cancer and other infectious diseases. The company is developing FixVac product candidates, including BNT111, which is in Phase II clinical trial for advance melanoma; BNT112 that is in Phase I/IIa clinical trial for prostate cancer; BNT113, which is in Phase II clinical trial to treat HPV 16+ head and neck cancers; BNT115, which is in Phase I clinical trial in ovarian cancer; and BNT116, which is in Phase I clinical trial for non-small cell lung cancer.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for BioNTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for BioNTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.