Bird Construction (TSE:BDT) Price Target Increased to C$18.50 by Analysts at Stifel Nicolaus

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Free Report) had its target price increased by Stifel Nicolaus from C$18.25 to C$18.50 in a research report report published on Friday, BayStreet.CA reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on the company. National Bank Financial lowered Bird Construction from an outperform market weight rating to a sector perform market weight rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 3rd. CIBC increased their price target on Bird Construction from C$14.50 to C$17.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 12th. ATB Capital increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$15.00 to C$16.50 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Raymond James increased their price objective on Bird Construction from C$16.00 to C$18.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Finally, National Bankshares lowered Bird Construction from an outperform rating to a sector perform rating and set a C$15.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of C$15.75.

Shares of TSE:BDT opened at C$14.69 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$13.38 and a 200 day moving average price of C$11.27. Bird Construction has a twelve month low of C$8.01 and a twelve month high of C$14.84. The company has a market cap of C$789.88 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.56, a PEG ratio of 0.53 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 54.65.

Bird Construction (TSE:BDT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported C$0.54 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of C$0.42 by C$0.12. The firm had revenue of C$783.84 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$737.23 million. Bird Construction had a return on equity of 22.07% and a net margin of 2.35%. Research analysts predict that Bird Construction will post 1.699536 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 20th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 20th will be issued a $0.0358 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 30th. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.92%. Bird Construction’s payout ratio is 47.86%.

Bird Construction Inc provides construction services in Canada. The company primarily focuses on projects in the industrial, commercial, and institutional, and civil infrastructure markets. It constructs large, complex industrial buildings, including manufacturing, processing, distribution, and warehouse facilities; and provides electrical and instrumentation, high voltage testing and commissioning services, as well as power line construction, structural, mechanical, and piping, including off-site metal and modular fabrication.

