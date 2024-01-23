Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) Trading Down 16.8% Over Last Week

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded down 5.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on January 23rd. Bitcoin Diamond has a total market capitalization of $14.58 million and approximately $41,413.14 worth of Bitcoin Diamond was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Bitcoin Diamond has traded 16.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. One Bitcoin Diamond coin can now be purchased for about $0.0782 or 0.00000199 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Compound (COMP) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $51.25 or 0.00130470 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $13.82 or 0.00035191 BTC.

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $9.01 or 0.00022945 BTC.

Safe (SAFE) traded 3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.86 or 0.00004738 BTC.

WhiteCoin (XWC) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0437 or 0.00000111 BTC.

dForce USD (USX) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.99 or 0.00002533 BTC.

EverGrow Coin (EGC) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Secret (SIE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000009 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded up 51.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Navcoin (NAV) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0464 or 0.00000118 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Profile

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X13 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 24th, 2017. Bitcoin Diamond’s total supply is 189,492,898 coins and its circulating supply is 186,492,898 coins. Bitcoin Diamond’s official website is www.bitcoindiamond.org. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Diamond is https://reddit.com/r/bitcoin-diamond and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Bitcoin Diamond’s official Twitter account is @bitcoindiamond_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoin Diamond Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Diamond aims to provide access to a trustworthy and usable digital currency for the unbanked and underserved populations through the use of blockchain and cryptocurrency technology. It aims to free up capital, intellect, and creativity globally.”

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoin Diamond directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoin Diamond should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Bitcoin Diamond using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

