Bitcoin Private Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $24.10 (BTCP)

Bitcoin Private (BTCP) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One Bitcoin Private coin can currently be purchased for about $0.19 or 0.00000700 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Bitcoin Private has traded 0.5% higher against the dollar. Bitcoin Private has a total market capitalization of $910,556.88 and approximately $24.10 worth of Bitcoin Private was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin Gold (BTG) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $21.26 or 0.00054874 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00054077 BTC.

Horizen (ZEN) traded down 8.1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.34 or 0.00018951 BTC.

Pirate Chain (ARRR) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000582 BTC.

Komodo (KMD) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000593 BTC.

ZClassic (ZCL) traded 3.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0701 or 0.00000181 BTC.

Bitcoin Private Profile

Bitcoin Private (CRYPTO:BTCP) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Equihash hashing algorithm. It was first traded on March 3rd, 2018. Bitcoin Private’s total supply is 22,815,307 coins and its circulating supply is 4,785,761 coins. Bitcoin Private’s official website is btcprivate.org. Bitcoin Private’s official Twitter account is @bitcoinprivate and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Bitcoin Private is https://reddit.com/r/btc_private and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoin Private (BTCP) is a Bitcoin hard fork with the snapshot happening on February 28th, the fork will consist of a mix between BTC and ZCL.

BTCP will use ZClassic (zk-snarks). This means payments are published on a public blockchain, but the sender, recipient and other transactional metadata remain unidentifiable.”

Buying and Selling Bitcoin Private

