Bitcoiva Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $143.82 Million (BCA)

Bitcoiva (BCA) traded 6.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on January 23rd. One Bitcoiva coin can currently be purchased for $8.96 or 0.00022867 BTC on popular exchanges. During the last week, Bitcoiva has traded 15.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Bitcoiva has a total market cap of $143.82 million and approximately $786,233.45 worth of Bitcoiva was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $39,196.08 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $227.27 or 0.00579830 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $70.46 or 0.00179762 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $8.43 or 0.00021509 BTC.

USDX [Kava] (USDX) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00002228 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 7.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00000289 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 4.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000449 BTC.

BlueArk (BRK) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000004 BTC.

About Bitcoiva

BCA is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the SHA-256 hashing algorithm. It was first traded on August 10th, 2020. Bitcoiva’s total supply is 21,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 16,045,770 coins. The official website for Bitcoiva is bitcoiva.com. Bitcoiva’s official Twitter account is @bitcoiva and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Bitcoiva Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Bitcoiva (BCA) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2020. Bitcoiva has a current supply of 21,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Bitcoiva is 9.26822838 USD and is down -3.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 10 active market(s) with $698,740.50 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://bitcoiva.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Bitcoiva directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Bitcoiva should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Bitcoiva using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

