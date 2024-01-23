BITICA COIN (BDCC) Hits Self Reported Market Cap of $233,730.46

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded down 17.5% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on January 23rd. One BITICA COIN coin can now be bought for about $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, BITICA COIN has traded up 8.5% against the dollar. BITICA COIN has a market cap of $233,730.46 and approximately $237,475.81 worth of BITICA COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITICA COIN Coin Profile

BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a coin. Its genesis date was September 28th, 2023. BITICA COIN’s total supply is 18,007,595,680 coins and its circulating supply is 18,055,223,052 coins. BITICA COIN’s official message board is twitter.com/thebitica/status/1488194011559231488?t=xzgv-ktez761fcc0hxdz_a&s=19. BITICA COIN’s official Twitter account is @thebitica and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for BITICA COIN is thebitica.com.

BITICA COIN Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “BITICA COIN (BDCC) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023. BITICA COIN has a current supply of 18,007,595,680 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of BITICA COIN is 0.00001209 USD and is down -27.44 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 12 active market(s) with $258,815.11 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at http://thebitica.com/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as BITICA COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire BITICA COIN should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy BITICA COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

