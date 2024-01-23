Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM) PT Lowered to $20.00 at Stifel Nicolaus

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) had its price target dropped by stock analysts at Stifel Nicolaus from $21.00 to $20.00 in a research note issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the oil and gas producer’s stock. Stifel Nicolaus’ price objective would indicate a potential upside of 22.32% from the stock’s previous close.

BSM has been the topic of several other reports. Piper Sandler upped their target price on shares of Black Stone Minerals from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 16th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Black Stone Minerals in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Black Stone Minerals from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 24th.

Get Black Stone Minerals alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Report on Black Stone Minerals

Black Stone Minerals Price Performance

NYSE BSM traded up $0.08 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $16.35. 151,765 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 401,500. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $17.05. The firm has a market cap of $3.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.01 and a beta of 0.95. Black Stone Minerals has a 12-month low of $13.41 and a 12-month high of $18.55.

Black Stone Minerals (NYSE:BSM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, October 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.17). Black Stone Minerals had a net margin of 71.68% and a return on equity of 43.64%. The business had revenue of $109.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $135.23 million. As a group, analysts expect that Black Stone Minerals will post 1.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Black Stone Minerals news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. acquired 29,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 2,790,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were bought at an average cost of $18.27 per share, with a total value of $456,750.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,677,791 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,923,241.57. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Thomas L. Carter, Jr. purchased 29,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 7th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $15.99 per share, for a total transaction of $463,710.00. Following the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 2,790,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $44,617,984.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have bought 109,703 shares of company stock valued at $1,901,689 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 19.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Black Stone Minerals

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in BSM. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals during the 3rd quarter worth $115,000. ING Groep NV raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 50.8% during the third quarter. ING Groep NV now owns 384,800 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $6,630,000 after buying an additional 129,600 shares in the last quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Black Stone Minerals by 25.3% during the third quarter. Flagship Harbor Advisors LLC now owns 16,498 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $284,000 after buying an additional 3,331 shares in the last quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 0.3% in the second quarter. Investment Management Associates Inc. ADV now owns 1,029,312 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $16,418,000 after purchasing an additional 3,064 shares during the period. Finally, Kovack Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Black Stone Minerals by 32.9% in the second quarter. Kovack Advisors Inc. now owns 20,885 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $333,000 after purchasing an additional 5,165 shares during the period. 13.32% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Black Stone Minerals Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Black Stone Minerals, L.P., together with its subsidiaries, owns and manages oil and natural gas mineral interests. It owns mineral interests in approximately 16.8 million gross acres, nonparticipating royalty interests in 16.8 million gross acres, and overriding royalty interests in 1.8 million gross acres located in 41 states in the United States.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Black Stone Minerals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Black Stone Minerals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.