BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ) Stock Position Lowered by Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.

Meridian Investment Counsel Inc. lessened its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust (NYSE:BFZ – Free Report) by 17.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 53,475 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,200 shares during the quarter. Meridian Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust were worth $550,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in BFZ. Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 12.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 414,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,846,000 after buying an additional 45,028 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 31.4% during the 1st quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 26,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,374 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers increased its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 38,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $448,000 after purchasing an additional 2,081 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust during the 1st quarter worth $1,423,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust by 186.8% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 23,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $277,000 after purchasing an additional 15,410 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Transactions at BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust

In other BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust news, major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 14,008 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 3rd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $10.39 per share, for a total transaction of $145,543.12. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 4,755,502 shares in the company, valued at $49,409,665.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 237,996 shares of company stock worth $2,585,600.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Stock Performance

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Announces Dividend

NYSE:BFZ traded up $0.06 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $11.73. The stock had a trading volume of 65,528 shares, compared to its average volume of 52,982. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $11.54 and its 200-day simple moving average is $11.14. BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust has a 1-year low of $9.86 and a 1-year high of $12.31.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.051 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 14th. This represents a $0.61 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.22%.

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust Profile

BlackRock California Municipal Income Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by BlackRock, Inc It is managed by BlackRock Advisors, LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets. It invests primarily in investment grade municipal bonds that are exempt from regular federal and California income taxes.

