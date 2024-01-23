BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT) Major Shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. Buys 134,946 Shares

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust (NYSE:BCAT – Get Free Report) major shareholder Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 134,946 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 22nd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $15.19 per share, for a total transaction of $2,049,829.74. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 14,198,355 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $215,673,012.45. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Large shareholders that own more than 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

Saba Capital Management, L.P. also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, January 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 34,916 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.97 per share, for a total transaction of $522,692.52.

On Tuesday, January 16th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. bought 62,933 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $14.96 per share, for a total transaction of $941,477.68.

On Thursday, January 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 32,410 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.88 per share, for a total transaction of $482,260.80.

On Monday, December 18th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. purchased 93,903 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.90 per share, for a total transaction of $1,399,154.70.

On Friday, December 15th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 97,123 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.82 per share, for a total transaction of $1,439,362.86.

On Monday, December 11th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 145,695 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.99 per share, for a total transaction of $2,183,968.05.

On Friday, December 8th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 192,179 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.91 per share, for a total transaction of $2,865,388.89.

On Wednesday, December 6th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 34,254 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $14.87 per share, for a total transaction of $509,356.98.

On Monday, December 4th, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 44,939 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.90 per share, with a total value of $669,591.10.

On Friday, December 1st, Saba Capital Management, L.P. acquired 2,639 shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $14.79 per share, with a total value of $39,030.81.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Stock Performance

Shares of BCAT stock traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $15.16. 189,097 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 300,953. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $14.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $14.76. BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust has a 52-week low of $13.67 and a 52-week high of $15.61.

BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust Increases Dividend

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 12th will be given a dividend of $0.1275 per share. This represents a $1.53 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.09%. This is a positive change from BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust’s previous monthly dividend of $0.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 11th.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BCAT. Saba Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 17.2% in the 3rd quarter. Saba Capital Management L.P. now owns 10,259,217 shares of the company’s stock worth $148,656,000 after buying an additional 1,507,756 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 16.7% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,792,232 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,402,023 shares during the period. Advisor Partners II LLC acquired a new stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $7,966,000. Woodline Partners LP grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 151.5% during the 2nd quarter. Woodline Partners LP now owns 525,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,006,000 after purchasing an additional 316,242 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Group AG grew its stake in shares of BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust by 10.1% during the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,426,420 shares of the company’s stock worth $21,596,000 after purchasing an additional 130,415 shares during the period. 31.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About BlackRock Capital Allocation Term Trust

