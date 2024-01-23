BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) Shares Sold by Mitchell Capital Management Co.

Mitchell Capital Management Co. trimmed its position in shares of BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK – Free Report) by 3.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,787 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 180 shares during the quarter. Mitchell Capital Management Co.’s holdings in BlackRock were worth $3,741,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. MGO One Seven LLC raised its position in BlackRock by 11.8% in the third quarter. MGO One Seven LLC now owns 1,899 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,228,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of BlackRock by 5.9% during the 3rd quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 4,012 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $2,594,000 after purchasing an additional 223 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of BlackRock by 19.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 264,135 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $170,761,000 after purchasing an additional 42,437 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its holdings in BlackRock by 6.5% during the third quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 12,675 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $8,194,000 after buying an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Machina Capital S.A.S. grew its position in BlackRock by 40.4% during the third quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. now owns 1,584 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $1,024,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 77.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at BlackRock

In related news, CEO Laurence Fink sold 15,385 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $652.03, for a total transaction of $10,031,481.55. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 435,260 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $283,802,577.80. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 1.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

BlackRock Trading Down 0.2 %

BLK stock traded down $1.46 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $792.56. The stock had a trading volume of 673,054 shares, compared to its average volume of 628,582. BlackRock, Inc. has a 12-month low of $596.18 and a 12-month high of $819.00. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $771.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $710.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 3.72 and a quick ratio of 3.72. The firm has a market cap of $117.90 billion, a PE ratio of 21.73, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 1.36.

BlackRock (NYSE:BLK – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, January 12th. The asset manager reported $9.66 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.84 by $0.82. The firm had revenue of $4.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. BlackRock had a net margin of 30.81% and a return on equity of 14.85%. BlackRock’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $8.93 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts predict that BlackRock, Inc. will post 39.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

BlackRock Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 7th will be issued a $5.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 6th. This represents a $20.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.57%. This is a boost from BlackRock’s previous quarterly dividend of $5.00. BlackRock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 54.78%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

BLK has been the subject of a number of research reports. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on shares of BlackRock from $781.00 to $754.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 10th. StockNews.com started coverage on BlackRock in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on BlackRock from $836.00 to $897.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, October 16th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $820.00 to $720.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 4th. Finally, Bank of America lowered their price objective on shares of BlackRock from $921.00 to $868.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, BlackRock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $785.73.

About BlackRock

(Free Report)

BlackRock, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm primarily provides its services to institutional, intermediary, and individual investors including corporate, public, union, and industry pension plans, insurance companies, third-party mutual funds, endowments, public institutions, governments, foundations, charities, sovereign wealth funds, corporations, official institutions, and banks.

