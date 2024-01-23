Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX) Stock Position Raised by EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC

EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report) by 1.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 53,258 shares of the asset manager’s stock after purchasing an additional 632 shares during the quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Blackstone were worth $5,706,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Mirador Capital Partners LP lifted its holdings in Blackstone by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Mirador Capital Partners LP now owns 87,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $9,390,000 after buying an additional 1,862 shares in the last quarter. Arizona State Retirement System boosted its position in Blackstone by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 201,913 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $18,772,000 after acquiring an additional 10,297 shares during the last quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co raised its holdings in shares of Blackstone by 7.0% in the third quarter. WASHINGTON TRUST Co now owns 121,358 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $13,002,000 after purchasing an additional 7,907 shares during the last quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Blackstone by 3.6% in the second quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 53,646 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $4,987,000 after purchasing an additional 1,886 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Blackstone by 6.1% during the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 33,352 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $3,101,000 after acquiring an additional 1,913 shares in the last quarter. 63.35% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Blackstone alerts:

Blackstone Price Performance

Shares of BX stock traded down $1.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $118.98. The stock had a trading volume of 2,633,908 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,619,774. Blackstone Inc. has a 12 month low of $76.19 and a 12 month high of $133.53. The company has a current ratio of 0.84, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $84.54 billion, a PE ratio of 50.52, a PEG ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 1.52. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $118.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $108.32.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. Bank of America decreased their price objective on shares of Blackstone from $117.00 to $116.00 in a report on Friday, October 6th. StockNews.com started coverage on Blackstone in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $150.00 target price on shares of Blackstone in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. Oppenheimer lowered Blackstone from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Blackstone from $125.00 to $120.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, October 20th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $115.15.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on BX

Insider Buying and Selling at Blackstone

In other news, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total transaction of $2,762,461.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $39,253,092.57. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CAO David Payne sold 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $128.21, for a total value of $705,155.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 47,781 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,126,002.01. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider John G. Finley sold 29,900 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $92.39, for a total value of $2,762,461.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 424,863 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $39,253,092.57. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

About Blackstone

(Free Report)

Blackstone Inc is an alternative asset management firm specializing in real estate, private equity, hedge fund solutions, credit, secondary funds of funds, public debt and equity and multi-asset class strategies. The firm typically invests in early-stage companies. It also provide capital markets services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Blackstone Inc. (NYSE:BX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Blackstone Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Blackstone and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.