Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Analysts

Bloomin’ Brands, Inc. (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eleven brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $27.50.

BLMN has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, November 7th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Bloomin’ Brands in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Citigroup decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on Bloomin’ Brands from $30.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Get Bloomin' Brands alerts:

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on Bloomin’ Brands

Bloomin’ Brands Stock Up 3.8 %

Shares of BLMN opened at $26.32 on Thursday. Bloomin’ Brands has a 52 week low of $22.03 and a 52 week high of $28.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.78, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 1.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.99, a quick ratio of 0.21 and a current ratio of 0.28. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $25.52 and a 200-day moving average of $25.51.

Bloomin’ Brands (NASDAQ:BLMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, November 3rd. The restaurant operator reported $0.44 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by $0.03. Bloomin’ Brands had a return on equity of 79.49% and a net margin of 5.73%. The company had revenue of $1.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. Bloomin’ Brands’s revenue was up 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Bloomin’ Brands will post 2.84 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Bloomin’ Brands

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BLMN. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Bloomin’ Brands by 6.2% in the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 9,030 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $198,000 after buying an additional 525 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 7,339 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $160,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 46,261 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,011,000 after purchasing an additional 11,273 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 51.1% during the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 48,735 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 16,472 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers grew its position in shares of Bloomin’ Brands by 3.5% during the 1st quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 221,589 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $4,862,000 after purchasing an additional 7,561 shares in the last quarter.

About Bloomin’ Brands

(Get Free Report

Bloomin' Brands, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates casual, upscale casual, and fine dining restaurants in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, U.S. and International. Its restaurant portfolio has four concepts, including Outback Steakhouse, a casual steakhouse restaurant; Carrabba's Italian Grill, a casual Italian restaurant; Bonefish Grill; and Fleming's Prime Steakhouse & Wine Bar, a contemporary steakhouse.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Bloomin' Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Bloomin' Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.