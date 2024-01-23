Blume Capital Management Inc. Acquires 3,000 Shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHP – Free Report) by 300.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 4,000 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,000 shares during the period. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF were worth $202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 160.7% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 541,345 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,865,000 after purchasing an additional 333,656 shares in the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 11.6% in the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 3,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 381 shares in the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its holdings in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 7.3% during the first quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 8,144 shares of the company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 551 shares in the last quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. bought a new stake in shares of Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $65,000. Finally, NewEdge Advisors LLC increased its stake in Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF by 65.1% in the 1st quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,423 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 9,629 shares during the last quarter.

SCHP traded down $0.25 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $51.74. The company had a trading volume of 528,644 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,428,637. Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF has a 52 week low of $49.50 and a 52 week high of $54.10. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $51.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.29.

Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF Company Profile

The Schwab U.S. TIPS ETF (SCHP) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a market-value weighted index of US Treasury inflation-protected securities with at least one year remaining in maturity. SCHP was launched on Aug 5, 2010 and is managed by Charles Schwab.

