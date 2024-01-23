Blume Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stake in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Blume Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Free Report) by 16.8% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 43,951 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,886 shares during the quarter. Applied Materials accounts for 1.8% of Blume Capital Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Blume Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $6,085,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA grew its stake in Applied Materials by 9.6% in the 2nd quarter. CHICAGO TRUST Co NA now owns 3,451 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $499,000 after acquiring an additional 303 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its stake in Applied Materials by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,161,556 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $299,267,000 after acquiring an additional 6,466 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 3rd quarter valued at about $433,000. Claro Advisors LLC grew its stake in Applied Materials by 8.3% in the 2nd quarter. Claro Advisors LLC now owns 5,370 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $776,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Quantum Private Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Applied Materials in the 2nd quarter valued at about $229,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.24% of the company’s stock.

Get Applied Materials alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $160.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 17th. Bank Of America (Bofa) increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 18th. UBS Group increased their price objective on shares of Applied Materials from $130.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, October 5th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic upgraded shares of Applied Materials from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $175.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $167.92.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Omkaram Nalamasu sold 23,228 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.45, for a total value of $3,773,388.60. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 190,972 shares in the company, valued at $31,023,401.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Applied Materials Price Performance

NASDAQ AMAT traded down $2.03 on Tuesday, reaching $166.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,406,215 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,227,823. Applied Materials, Inc. has a twelve month low of $107.96 and a twelve month high of $171.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 2.60. The stock has a market cap of $138.18 billion, a PE ratio of 20.49, a PEG ratio of 2.89 and a beta of 1.58. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $154.75 and its two-hundred day moving average is $146.51.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $2.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.98 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.52 billion. Applied Materials had a return on equity of 46.12% and a net margin of 25.85%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $2.03 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 7.51 EPS for the current year.

Applied Materials Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 22nd will be issued a $0.32 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 21st. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is 15.78%.

Applied Materials Profile

(Free Report)

Applied Materials, Inc engages in the provision of manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. The company operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Applied Materials Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Applied Materials and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.